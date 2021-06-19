Hot Weather Continues With Isolated Storms Possible This Evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While it does get cooler this weekend it does remain hot with an unseasonably cool airmass pushing through to start next week as a cold front pushes through Sunday night.

Storm chances will be spotty at best for today and tomorrow with storms possible Saturday evening into early Sunday morning and again on Sunday night into Monday morning. Some of the isolated storms could become strong enough to produce hail up to the size of quarters and winds up to 60 mph. These hazards however are expected to be very isolated. The rain chances are considerably low throughout the daytime periods this weekend and the chances of seeing storms are still fairly low in the evenings.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s near 100 degrees. South winds between 5-10 mph. Isolated showers/storms possible late this evening.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 70s. South winds between 10-15 mph overnight. A slight chance of seeing rain and storms mainly west of HWY 75.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds between 10-15 mph. Cold front arrives in the evening.

Storms are expected in western Nebraska and Kansas Saturday night with a low chance they hold together after midnight into early Sunday morning in northeast KS. Most spots will stay dry until late Sunday into Sunday night as we’ll have our highest chance for rain of the weekend due to a cold front. As mentioned it’s still a low chance but higher than the chances tonight and Saturday night. Sunday will be the last extremely hot day for a while with highs similar to Saturday if not a few degrees hotter. Winds Sunday will also be a bit gusty from the southwest between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday marks the first day of Summer and oddly enough Monday is also the coolest day on the 8-day forecast. Highs Monday are forecast to remain below 80 degrees with lows Monday night getting down to the middle 50s! Rain and storms will likely exit the region before noon on Monday morning leaving partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Tuesday will still be cooler with highs in the lower to middle 80s with winds returning from the south between 5-10 mph and mostly sunny skies. We may hit 90 degrees again as early as Wednesday before breaking 90 by Thursday and possibly reaching 95 on Friday. There is a low chance of seeing rain showers and storm on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There is a second weak boundary forecast to pass over Northeast Kansas Friday night and would drop our temperatures by a few degrees to near 90 on next Saturday. Right now, we’ll go ahead and give it a very low chance of seeing rain with that second front.

Taking Action:

Today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but the day still remains hot and heat indices will likely be near 100 degrees this afternoon. Drink water and take breaks throughout the day today. The storm chances tonight are low with a slightly better chance of storms on Sunday late afternoon continuing into Sunday night. Some of these storms could be strong and severe and produce quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.