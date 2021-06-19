Former athletes find passion for power lifting, helping them stay young

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former athletes didn’t let their age keep them from staying in the competition. It’s actually helping them stay young!

Patrick Woods and Laura Hodgson both found a passion for powerlifting at the age of 40.

Now, these former athletes are state record holders in their divisions.

Patrick Woods joined USA powerlifting last December. In one of his recent meets, Patrick placed first in his division, making him the Oklahoma state champion.

“When does an old guy like me you know get a chance to be a competitive athlete anymore,” Patrick Woods emphasized. “My squat ended up at about 420 pounds or so. That’s probably one of my weaker lifts I would say.”

“Of course, I mean it’s not really about trying to beat other people. Sometimes you may have a lot of people in your division, sometimes you may be the only person competing at her weight and age or at least at your age but usually what I’m shooting for are records,” Woods added.

Patrick discovered powerlifting after he retired serving on the USD 501 school board. He’s now ranked as a state record holder.

“So really this opportunity to get fit was kind of my own COVID pandemic vanity project if you would,” Woods explained. I started coming in to try to work out and I bumped into Laura Hodgson who is a certified powerlifter with USA powerlifting actually state record holder.”

As for Laura Hodgson, she started powerlifting at the age of 22 and it’s now her passion at the age of 41.

“I do it is because I like to feel strong and challenging myself and seeing how far I can push myself, not only physically but mentally because it is it can’t be a mental game,” Hodgson explained. “I would say that some of the weights that I lift would be what most guys would probably lift on a normal workout.”

Laura is known to hold all of the state records for women in her class and weight, “so I lift at a bodyweight of about 138 pounds usually. I flex between 136 and 138 pounds.”

“I’m 136 pounds, my record squad is 253 pounds and then my record bench press is 137 pounds which are basically plates on each side. Actually, my record deadlift is 303 pounds which I lifted back in college but my most recent record as a Masters 40+ is 275 pounds,” Hodgson added. “You don’t run across very many people who do what we do especially at a gym setting.

Woods and Hodgson are reaping the rewards of challenging pandemic training.

“So I was excited to talk about it and I told him about it and I told him my story and like I said our stories are kind of similar,” Hodgson said. “He was a competitive athlete growing up, I was as well, and just the idea of having something that we could be competitive with later in life.”

“This is pretty much it, so the opportunity to go out and compete but even more so to try to be better and improve myself and be healthier and I would be basically throwing away advantages of other people don’t have if I didn’t come out here trying to be healthier,” Woods agreed.

Patrick and Laura are now working to set new records in order to compete in USA powerlifting nationals.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.