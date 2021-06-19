Advertisement

Child playing with sparkler caused building fire in Pa., investigators say

By WGAL Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Pa. (WGAL) - An abandoned garage burst into flames Thursday night after investigators say a child was playing with a sparkler.

Three homes and two garages were damaged in the fire, according to investigators.

“It was just a sparkler. That’s it. It was just one sparkler that she threw in there,” Brittany Duncan said.

Duncan, along with eight to ten others, including children, were displaced.

“I didn’t even want to look inside because it is heartbreaking to see everything that you’ve worked for, all the sentimental stuff that you’ve lost, like my kids’ baby stuff,” she said.

Neighbors had complained about the garage before, saying it was packed with trash.

“If the garage would had been taken down years ago, it wouldn’t have happened,” Duncan said.

Still York Fire Chief William Sleeger is worried about more fireworks-related fires. There were 13 in the city during the Fourth of July weekend last year.

It is illegal to shoot off fireworks in the city.

“We’ve had several injuries where people handling fireworks and they exploded in the hand and things of that nature,” Sleeger said.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14th and Kansas Ave.
Kansas Ave. closes south of Downtown Topeka after fatal motorcycle accident
Man stabbed multiple times in abdomen early Friday morning in Topeka
Car crashes into home in North Topeka
Car crashes into side of home in North Topeka
James Fetty, John Fetty, Michael Fetty and Sidney Winder were arrested for possession of drugs...
Three males, female arrested for drug possession after search warrant executed in Hiawatha
Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun

Latest News

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT, and provided...
Tropical Storm Claudette brings rain, floods to Gulf Coast
US Catholic bishops have advanced a communion document that sets up potential rebuke of Biden....
US Catholic bishops advance communion document
HVAC unit
Demand for HVAC services climbs as temperatures heat up
Angela Ermold, right, and her sister, Denise Gracely, hold a photo of their mother, Marian...
‘Protected them to death’: Elder-care COVID rules under fire