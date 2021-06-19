31st annual Juneteenth celebration held at Douglass Activity Center in MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 31st annual Juneteenth celebration in Manhattan brought festivities to the Douglass Activity Center.

Community members walked from Longs Park to the Douglass Activity Center, to start the Juneteenth festivities.

Artwork from local artists was on display inside the activity center and was later auctioned off.

Prior to the barbeque lunch, the newly completed mural inside the Douglass Activity Center was unveiled, with each section of the mural tying back to the history of the Douglass Center.

New mural unveiled at Douglass Activity Center in Manhattan as part of the Juneteenth Celebration (WIBW)

“I’m just so pleased we had a good turnout for the community. Juneteenth isn’t only about the freeing of slavery but today is also about bringing people together.” Douglass Activity Center director Dave Baker says.

Members of the Riley County Police Department cooked ribs and hamburgers for lunch, with side dishes provided by Hy-Vee in Manhattan.

Afternoon activities included a money drop for kids, and a local ‘celebrity’ car wash, with K-State Football and Men’s Basketball player attempting to defeat the Manhattan Fire Department team, as the best car wash team.

