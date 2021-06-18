Wichita police arrest woman linked to 23 thefts, robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a 32-year-old woman Thursday linked to various thefts and robberies that have occurred over the last several weeks.

Police said they were conducting follow-up investigations to locate Elizabeth Tisdale after she was said to have been involved in a robbery at a local business where several patrons were pepper-sprayed.

Officers located Tisdale in the 3700 block of N. Rock Road but she drove away. She was eventually stopped and apprehended.

Tisdale was booked into the Sedgwick County jail on charges stemming from 23 previous cases involving various thefts and robberies over a period of several weeks.

