USD 501 continues promoting and updating Dual Language Program strategy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 501 committee meetings were at a standstill over the last year, focusing more on how to continue learning through COVID-19, superintendent dr. Tiffany Anderson said it’s time to get back on track.

“We’d like to take this particular plan and rather than adding new goals, we’d like to focus on the goals that were in the plans 18 months ago and just stretch this planned date out,” said Anderson.

The USD 501 Dual Language Committee met twice this spring to update its plans. Including reviewing and determining formative, summative, and state assessments in other languages.

Assistant Superintendent Billie Zabokrtsky-Wallace said, “We started these conversations prior to COVID and want to ensure that moving forward we are assessing students in their first language.”

Also to establish a cultural innovation center to have equity for all groups.

Anderson said, “We’re thinking in an innovative way about global leadership and cultural innovation and how we’re supporting students and not having these programs siloed -- making sure they’re all connected in ways that make sense.”

Teacher retention and filling positions continue to be a priority. 501 Director of Certified Personnel Dr. Beryl New said they continue their partnership with the state’s department of education to help get teachers from Spain, but they can only stay on a three-year visa. She said they are recruiting through a Facebook group looking for teachers from Puerto Rico that don’t need a visa to teach and are partnering with Washburn University -- where high school students give an early letter of intent to learn to teach and come back.

“I think our students are really buying into the opportunity that they have a future professionally with Topeka Public Schools and the ones who are participating are excited about being able to come and give back and serve the school system that helped them,” said New.

2023 and 2024 are deadlines set now -- but Dr. Anderson says those are tentative.

