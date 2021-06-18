Advertisement

USD 501 continues promoting and updating Dual Language Program strategy

By Joseph Hennessy
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 501 committee meetings were at a standstill over the last year, focusing more on how to continue learning through COVID-19, superintendent dr. Tiffany Anderson said it’s time to get back on track.

“We’d like to take this particular plan and rather than adding new goals, we’d like to focus on the goals that were in the plans 18 months ago and just stretch this planned date out,” said Anderson.

The USD 501 Dual Language Committee met twice this spring to update its plans. Including reviewing and determining formative, summative, and state assessments in other languages.

Assistant Superintendent Billie Zabokrtsky-Wallace said, “We started these conversations prior to COVID and want to ensure that moving forward we are assessing students in their first language.”

Also to establish a cultural innovation center to have equity for all groups.

Anderson said, “We’re thinking in an innovative way about global leadership and cultural innovation and how we’re supporting students and not having these programs siloed -- making sure they’re all connected in ways that make sense.”

Teacher retention and filling positions continue to be a priority. 501 Director of Certified Personnel Dr. Beryl New said they continue their partnership with the state’s department of education to help get teachers from Spain, but they can only stay on a three-year visa. She said they are recruiting through a Facebook group looking for teachers from Puerto Rico that don’t need a visa to teach and are partnering with Washburn University -- where high school students give an early letter of intent to learn to teach and come back.

“I think our students are really buying into the opportunity that they have a future professionally with Topeka Public Schools and the ones who are participating are excited about being able to come and give back and serve the school system that helped them,” said New.

2023 and 2024 are deadlines set now -- but Dr. Anderson says those are tentative.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Gov. Kelly launches plan to require unemployed Kansans to signup to receive benefits
Raymond Meyers (left) and Madison Hemelrick (right) were arrested on Wednesday after a...
Two arrested after two-county chase ends in Topeka

Latest News

USD 501 promoting and updating Dual Language Program strategy
USD 501 promoting and updating Dual Language Program strategy
Kicker Country Stampede
Prevention best plan to celebrate safely at Country Stampede
To Your Health - Country Stampede
To Your Health - Country Stampede
Andy McKee performs a benefit concert for Capper Foundation
Renowned finger-guitarist McKee puts on benefit concert for Capper Foundation
Kansas State's Selton Miguel (2) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
K-State’s Miguel to represent Angola at FIBA Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament