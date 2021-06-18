Advertisement

USD 475 recognized for maintaining in-person classes

Fort Riley Elementary School
Fort Riley Elementary School(WIBW)
By JC Post
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division, has congratulated and thanked the USD 475 Board of Education and the school district for their commitment to keeping their students physically in school for the entire previous school year.

This comes after the U.S. Army’s Installation Management Command-Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCullough declared the USD 475 schools on-post to be the only Army installation within the Continental U.S. in her profile to hold in-person classes for their students throughout the entire school year.

The Board of Education was in session Thursday at the Devin Center.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun
Raymond Meyers (left) and Madison Hemelrick (right) were arrested on Wednesday after a...
Two arrested after two-county chase ends in Topeka
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs in early morning house fire
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs from burning home
Car crashes into home in North Topeka
Car crashes into side of home in North Topeka
Stephen L. Pittman, 44, of Topeka was arrested June 16, 2021, for allegedly threatening a teen...
Topeka man arrested for threatening teen, adult with gun

Latest News

FILE - Governor's Mansion, Cedar Crest
Permanent fence installed around Kansas governor’s mansion
Denise Wall, stands in her home Friday, June 18, 2021, in Shawnee, Kan. A judge in Kansas' most...
Kansas judge finds CDC eviction moratorium unenforceable
Live at Five
FILE
KDHE requires COVID-19 tests in adult care facilities