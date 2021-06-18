USD 475 recognized for maintaining in-person classes

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division, has congratulated and thanked the USD 475 Board of Education and the school district for their commitment to keeping their students physically in school for the entire previous school year.

This comes after the U.S. Army’s Installation Management Command-Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCullough declared the USD 475 schools on-post to be the only Army installation within the Continental U.S. in her profile to hold in-person classes for their students throughout the entire school year.

The Board of Education was in session Thursday at the Devin Center.

