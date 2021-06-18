Advertisement

TPS remembers 13-year-old victim of accidental shooting, advocates for gun safety

TPS remembers DaMya Hudnall as a loving and kind child. She is the victim of a recent...
TPS remembers DaMya Hudnall as a loving and kind child. She is the victim of a recent accidental shooting.(Topeka Public Schools)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is promoting gun safety as it remembers DaMya Hudnall, the victim of a recent accidental shooting.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says DaMya Hudnall, the victim of Saturday’s accidental shooting at her home, was removed from life support and has passed away. It said she was a seventh-grade student at Eisenhower Middle School.

TPS said it remembers DaMya as a wonderful student who started in TPS as a preschooler at Sheldon. It said she was a loving, kind child that impacted many lives. DaMya will be missed by countless teachers, students and friends throughout the district.

TPS said it will continue to provide resources to the community for a safe summer, along with a local organization, BeSmartTopeka, led by Topeka mothers that wish to address gun safety. It said free resources will be provided in an ongoing gun safety education effort.

According to TPS, BeSmartTopeka, which supports the gun safety campaign, will be at Topeka High School on Monday, June 21, at 7:30 a.m. and 11: 30 a.m. and will provide free gun safety locks to families. For families unable to attend, it said they could email besmarttopeka@gmail.com for their free gun safety lock and arrangements will be made for pick up or delivery.

TPS said it thanks the amazing volunteer mothers for their generous donations. It asks that the community keep everyone impacted by this tragedy in their thoughts and prayers.

According to the District, details regarding DaMya’s memorial services will be arranged by Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel at 401 SW Harrison St. Those that would like to support DaMya’s family can do so by contacting Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel at 785-234-1707 or by email at office@peacefulrestfuneralchapel.com.

