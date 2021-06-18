Topeka Rescue Mission Celebrates Operation Food Secure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission took time to celebrate their efforts getting food to the hungry through Operation Food Secure.

TRM, with the help of a network of over 120 partner organizations and volunteers, were able to provide more than 3 million meals to over 110,000 people since last May.

Everyone in attendance today was able to reflect on the relationships and cooperation that made the entire operation possible.

“125,468 boxes, 97,113 gallons of milk,” TRM Director Barry Feaker reaffirmed to the crowd. “That was over 3 - almost 4 million pounds of back breaking, picking up, carrying and handling. That in and of itself is amazing. Give yourselves a hand on that!”

Operation Food Secure will continue through the summer thanks to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, who stepped in after the federal USDA program “Farmers to Families” ended.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.