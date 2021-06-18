Advertisement

Topeka Rescue Mission Celebrates Operation Food Secure

TRM Provided Over 3 Million Meals to Northeast Kansas Since May of Last Year
TRM Operation Food Secure
TRM Operation Food Secure(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission took time to celebrate their efforts getting food to the hungry through Operation Food Secure.

TRM, with the help of a network of over 120 partner organizations and volunteers, were able to provide more than 3 million meals to over 110,000 people since last May.

Everyone in attendance today was able to reflect on the relationships and cooperation that made the entire operation possible.

“125,468 boxes, 97,113 gallons of milk,” TRM Director Barry Feaker reaffirmed to the crowd. “That was over 3 - almost 4 million pounds of back breaking, picking up, carrying and handling. That in and of itself is amazing. Give yourselves a hand on that!”

Operation Food Secure will continue through the summer thanks to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, who stepped in after the federal USDA program “Farmers to Families” ended.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun
Raymond Meyers (left) and Madison Hemelrick (right) were arrested on Wednesday after a...
Two arrested after two-county chase ends in Topeka
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs in early morning house fire
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs from burning home
Car crashes into home in North Topeka
Car crashes into side of home in North Topeka
Stephen L. Pittman, 44, of Topeka was arrested June 16, 2021, for allegedly threatening a teen...
Topeka man arrested for threatening teen, adult with gun

Latest News

MMA fighter becomes 2nd-best powerlifter in America after brain tumor diagnosis
MMA fighter becomes 2nd-best powerlifter in America after brain tumor diagnosis
Father's Day gift ideas Home Depot Tarwater Farm and Home
Father's Day gift ideas Home Depot Tarwater Farm and Home
Topeka Fire Department finishes off Camp Courage with a ceremony
Topeka Fire Department hopes Camp Courage inspires young women to join the fire service
Topeka Fire Department finishes off Camp Courage with a ceremony
Topeka Fire Department finishes off Camp Courage with a ceremony
AG Schmidt hosts a Juneteenth activist to celebrate the new national holiday on June, 18, 2021.
AG Schmidt hosts Juneteenth Activist to celebrate new holiday