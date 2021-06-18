Advertisement

Topeka High’s Canady named Kansas Gatorade Softball Player of the Year

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High standout junior Nija Canady has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Kansas Softball Player of the Year.

Canady is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.

The six-foot right-handed pitcher and infielder led the Trojans to a perfect 25-0 record en route to the school’s first-ever 6A Softball State Championship.

Ranked as the No. 19 recrit in the country for her class by Extra Inning Softball, she went 21-0 with a 0.26 earned run average. Canady allowed just 37 hits while striking out 232 batters in 109.1 innings pitched.

She batted .515 with 16 home runs, 59 runs batted in and a 1.364 slugging percentage.

Off the diamond, Canady is junior class president and volunteers in homeless shelters, nursing homes and as a youth basketball coach. She maintains a 4.46 GPA.

She’s the first-ever Trojan to receive the honor in softball.

