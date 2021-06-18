Topeka Fire Department hopes Camp Courage inspires young women to join the fire service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Twelve women ages 14 to 18 participated in Camp Courage, which is a training camp on the everyday life of a true firefighter.

”Camp Courage is a camp trying to get young ladies interested in the fire service, basically what we do is a week-long experience where they get a taste of a lot of things like today, we already had them try on gear and now they are getting ready to climb an aerial ladder and going through an engine right now,” said Firefighter Brendy Muninger.

One of the tasks included repelling down a building, but one participant thanks to the instructors for guiding her through it.

“The hardest part would be getting ready to go down but I trust all of these firefighters up there and they helped me when I was struggling so these are the people I need to thank,”.

Kayla Mize, 15, says this camp has given her an experience she will never forget.

″I’m sad today is our last day, because I got to experience a lot of things that firefighters get to do throughout the day. I experienced how to do forcible entry and search and rescue, which was also cool. I learned a bunch of CPR stuff that I will always have in mind and just learning how to cope with things and especially because we are women and we have to do things differently than men do,” said Mize.

Firefighter Muninger says being a firefighter isn’t just a man’s job, hoping that this camp inspires many young women.

“I think there is still a lot of they don’t think they can do it when obviously you can because they are females behind me that are living and breathing this job,” she said.

To finish off the long week, the Topeka Fire Department held a ceremony for all 12 ladies, and Kayla Mize was recognized for the most outstanding participant.

