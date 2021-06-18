Advertisement

Topeka Fire Department hopes Camp Courage inspires young women to join the fire service

By Reina Flores
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Twelve women ages 14 to 18 participated in Camp Courage, which is a training camp on the everyday life of a true firefighter.

”Camp Courage is a camp trying to get young ladies interested in the fire service, basically what we do is a week-long experience where they get a taste of a lot of things like today, we already had them try on gear and now they are getting ready to climb an aerial ladder and going through an engine right now,” said Firefighter Brendy Muninger.

One of the tasks included repelling down a building, but one participant thanks to the instructors for guiding her through it.

“The hardest part would be getting ready to go down but I trust all of these firefighters up there and they helped me when I was struggling so these are the people I need to thank,”.

Kayla Mize, 15, says this camp has given her an experience she will never forget.

″I’m sad today is our last day, because I got to experience a lot of things that firefighters get to do throughout the day. I experienced how to do forcible entry and search and rescue, which was also cool. I learned a bunch of CPR stuff that I will always have in mind and just learning how to cope with things and especially because we are women and we have to do things differently than men do,” said Mize.

Firefighter Muninger says being a firefighter isn’t just a man’s job, hoping that this camp inspires many young women.

“I think there is still a lot of they don’t think they can do it when obviously you can because they are females behind me that are living and breathing this job,” she said.

To finish off the long week, the Topeka Fire Department held a ceremony for all 12 ladies, and Kayla Mize was recognized for the most outstanding participant.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun
Raymond Meyers (left) and Madison Hemelrick (right) were arrested on Wednesday after a...
Two arrested after two-county chase ends in Topeka
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs in early morning house fire
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs from burning home
Car crashes into home in North Topeka
Car crashes into side of home in North Topeka
Stephen L. Pittman, 44, of Topeka was arrested June 16, 2021, for allegedly threatening a teen...
Topeka man arrested for threatening teen, adult with gun

Latest News

MMA fighter becomes 2nd-best powerlifter in America after brain tumor diagnosis
MMA fighter becomes 2nd-best powerlifter in America after brain tumor diagnosis
Father's Day gift ideas Home Depot Tarwater Farm and Home
Father's Day gift ideas Home Depot Tarwater Farm and Home
Topeka Fire Department finishes off Camp Courage with a ceremony
Topeka Fire Department finishes off Camp Courage with a ceremony
AG Schmidt hosts a Juneteenth activist to celebrate the new national holiday on June, 18, 2021.
AG Schmidt hosts Juneteenth Activist to celebrate new holiday