Three males, female arrested for drug possession after search warrant executed in Hiawatha

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men and a woman have been arrested for possession of drugs in Hiawatha following a Thursday night search warrant.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, June 17, it executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Oregon St. in Hiawatha. It said following the search, four people were arrested for drug-related charges.

According to the Sheriff’s office, James Fetty, 19, of Hiawatha, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. It said John Fetty, 19, of Hiawatha, was arrested for felony possession of an opiate, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Michael Fetty, 21, of Hiawatha, was arrested for felony possession of an opiate, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. It said Sidney Winder, 18, of Hiawatha, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Hiawatha Police Department assisted with the search warrant.

