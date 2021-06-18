Advertisement

Third Thursday returns to Downtown Manhattan

MHK Third Thursdays return
By Becky Goff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite blistering temperatures, Downtown Manhattan’s first Third Thursday brings hundreds of people to the downtown area Thursday evening.

For the first time in over a year, Downtown Manhattan Inc, hosted the first Third Thursday of the summer.

Third Thursday events are used to encourage Manhattan area community members to walk through Downtown Manhattan.

Local artists, businesses and organizations have booths setup throughout the downtown.

Many businesses have family friendly activities offering something for everyone.

“It feels great to have everybody back down here, getting back together to support local artists and restaurants, so we’re super excited.” Downtown Manhattan Inc. Event Manager Danielle Parsons says.

Third Thursdays are held on Poyntz Avenue between 3rd and 5th streets, from 5pm to 8pm.

