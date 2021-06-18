Temperatures break 100 again this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The extreme heat continues today and while it does get cooler over the weekend it does remain hot with an unseasonably cool airmass pushing through to start next week as a cold front pushes through Sunday night.

Storm chances will be spotty at best for the next couple days with the next best chance of storms with that cold front Sunday night but models are still not indicating a high chance of storms to end the weekend. Bottom line is with the storm chances you see in the 8 day this weekend and even for much of next week, it’s not a guarantee your particular area will get rain as all chances come with low probabilities in general for northeast KS.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s to as hot as 106° out toward central KS. Heat indices will be similar to yesterday between 103-108 for most areas this afternoon. There will be an elevated fire danger threat once again out toward central KS as winds will be out of the southwest shifting to the south this afternoon and gusting around 25 mph.

Tonight: IF there are going to be any showers/storms they would remain north of I-70 and have a low probability of producing strong winds and perhaps small hail. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds will have variable wind direction around 10 mph or less. Heat indices in the upper 90s to 103.

Storms are expected in western Nebraska and Kansas Saturday night with a low chance they hold together after midnight into early Sunday morning in northeast KS. Most spots will stay dry until late Sunday into Sunday night as we’ll have our highest chance for rain of the weekend due to a cold front. As mentioned it’s still a low chance but higher than the chances tonight and Saturday night. Sunday will be the last extremely hot day for a while with highs similar to Saturday if not a few degrees hotter depending on cloud cover and rain and the speed of the cold front. Stronger winds are expected Sunday with gusts around 25 mph.

Storms should mainly be out of the area early Monday morning but there is a chance showers/storms linger even into the early afternoon hours so this will need to be monitored. Regardless if there’s rain or not it’ll be much cooler and in the mid-upper 70s!

With Monday and Monday night being the coolest temperatures of the week, temperatures gradually start to warm back up with 90s returning by Thursday.

Taking Action:

Dangerous heat continues through the weekend with today being the hottest and similar to yesterday. IF you absolutely must be outside, take frequent breaks and make sure to stay hydrated. Otherwise find a place with AC to stay inside. The storm chances tonight and tomorrow night are low with a slightly better chance of storms as early as Sunday afternoon continuing into Sunday night. Stay updated through the weekend on what to expect with these storms and potential severity.

Conditional threat storms even exist in the first place for a hail/wind threat. (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat for any storms Sunday into Sunday night. Stay updated on this chance through the weekend on timing and if the severe threat increases (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

