Study: Ask Dad what he wants for Father’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent survey of just less than 1,900 people from Topcashback.com shows dad’s favorite gifts are clothes and ties, greeting cards, gift cards -- and tools of course.

It’s not too late to get a father’s day gift! If you haven’t, you’re not alone.

Tarwater Farm and Home General Manager Levi Tarwater said he’s finding time to get one or get some help.

“Not yet, not yet. My wife might have taken care of that also she does a pretty good job,” he said.

Jesse Funke works at the Home Depot on Southwest Wanamaker. He said they offer anything a dad, like him, could want -- Power tools, grills, and lawnmowers.

“Well everybody knows that dad wants new toys too,” he said. “Some of my best memories of my father were working with him out in the garage using some of the said tools so some of those tools have sentimental value now because I remember using them with my father.”

Tarwater said they do too and you can help out small business while shopping for the right thing for your dad, or something he may like.

“We do whatever we can to support our local community, I shop small. Definitely, the best way to go in the long run,” he said.

The top two things he sees being bought are barbecue grill smokers and chainsaws.

TTI Field Territory Representative Sara Rinner set up a demonstration inside the Home Depot to showcase Ridgid power tools that could be sold for dads. She said her dad came to check them out and ended up leaving the store with a miter saw.

“Dads are pretty practical, they like what they like and so really making sure that he knows how great and special he is by picking out exactly what you think he would like by just asking and things like that,” she said.

It doesn’t have to be sharp tools, gloves, batteries, or shirts to show appreciation this year.

“I think it’s just a great opportunity to make sure you’re telling them those you love how much you appreciate and love them and we take that for granted a lot of times and a holiday like Father’s Day is a great reminder to do just that,” said Tarwater. “I know I appreciate my father and grandfather.”

Funke said he’ll appreciate any kind of gift, even go and get his own because his son is too young. It’s the thought put into the gift that matters.

“Even if it’s just like a handwritten note my son writes me that says happy father’s day, he’s four, so even something like that would just be great. Any gift you’re going to give your dad is going to be great and just something to say that you recognize his hard work, you recognize what he does throughout the year, to make your life better and make everyone’s life better,” he said.

You may want to check in with dad before buying anything though. According to the study -- out of 255 dads polled, 23% of them want a tech gift like a phone or TV. 21% simply didn’t ask for anything special.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.