Sen. Moran discusses bi-partisan infrastructure efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Jerry Moran stopped by the station Thursday to discuss efforts to create a bi-partisan infrastructure package.

After negotiations directly with the White House failed, Sen. Moran says he and 10 other GOP senators have been working alongside 10 of their democratic colleagues to come up with a package both sides can get on board for. He calls the President’s plan, which includes funding for programs involving clean energy and health care, too expansive. He says their package is more modest and focused.

“Something I think Kansans would generally find pretty appealing, as we try to make certain that our roads, bridges, highways, airports, transit, rail service, all those things are operating in the way that we need them to be,” Sen. Moran said. “This is a much more modest package that I think will meet the needs.”

The Senator says funding infrastructure can improve the state’s economy through job creation and improving the process of getting Kansas exports to market. That’s something he says is direly needed, especially after the amount of money thrown at COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.