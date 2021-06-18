Advertisement

Sen. Moran discusses bi-partisan infrastructure efforts

(WYMT)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Jerry Moran stopped by the station Thursday to discuss efforts to create a bi-partisan infrastructure package.

After negotiations directly with the White House failed, Sen. Moran says he and 10 other GOP senators have been working alongside 10 of their democratic colleagues to come up with a package both sides can get on board for. He calls the President’s plan, which includes funding for programs involving clean energy and health care, too expansive. He says their package is more modest and focused.

“Something I think Kansans would generally find pretty appealing, as we try to make certain that our roads, bridges, highways, airports, transit, rail service, all those things are operating in the way that we need them to be,” Sen. Moran said. “This is a much more modest package that I think will meet the needs.”

The Senator says funding infrastructure can improve the state’s economy through job creation and improving the process of getting Kansas exports to market. That’s something he says is direly needed, especially after the amount of money thrown at COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Gov. Kelly launches plan to require unemployed Kansans to signup to receive benefits
Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun
Raymond Meyers (left) and Madison Hemelrick (right) were arrested on Wednesday after a...
Two arrested after two-county chase ends in Topeka

Latest News

MHK Third Thursdays return
Third Thursday returns to Downtown Manhattan
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Helping Hands Humane Society gives tips on keeping your pets safe in this heat
Helping Hands Humane Society shares tips on how to keep your pet safe in the heat
Helping Hands Humane Society gives tips on keeping your pets safe in this heat
Helping Hands Humane Society gives tips on keeping your pets safe in this heat