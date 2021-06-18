Renowned finger-guitarist McKee puts on benefit concert for Capper Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An evening of music in the garden aimed to build abilities for people in our community.

World renowned finger guitarist Andy McKee performed a “Concert for a Child” Thursday night at the Topeka Zoo’s Kay McFarland Japanese Garden.

Andy toured the organization and was impressed with their work helping children, teens and adults with disabilities gain skills to live more independent lives. So, he decided to put on this show for Capper’s Pediatric Scholarship Fund.

This was Andy’s first live performance since the pandemic began, a bit of a warm-up act before he heads on tour next week. McKee frequently performs in Japan, so he was doubly excited to perform in the zoo’s garden.

You can find the concert on Capper’s YouTube or Facebook pages, and Andy’s, too!

