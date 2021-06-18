Advertisement

Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House

Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - “This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this.”

An overnight saga at Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi, is turning heads on Twitter.

Lee Sanderlin sat down in a Waffle House booth Thursday afternoon and settled in for the long haul.

That’s because, as the loser of his fantasy football league, he wasn’t allowed to leave the building until 24 hours had passed--with one caveat, that each waffle he ate shaved an hour off that time.

The saga is best told by checking out his Twitter thread:

In total, Lee downed nine waffles, meaning he stayed 15 hours in the Waffle House.

He was able to escape toward freedom Friday morning.

“The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again.”

In case you’re wondering, nine waffles is a total of 3,690 calories, 162 grams of fat, 495 carbs, 135 grams of sugar and 7,830 milligrams of sodium, per Waffle House’s nutritional information. And that’s not counting the butter and syrup on top!

So, what did he receive from this saga at Waffle House? Plenty of calories, some perspective and a shoutout from one of his favorite podcasters.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun
Raymond Meyers (left) and Madison Hemelrick (right) were arrested on Wednesday after a...
Two arrested after two-county chase ends in Topeka
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs in early morning house fire
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs from burning home
Car crashes into home in North Topeka
Car crashes into side of home in North Topeka
Stephen L. Pittman, 44, of Topeka was arrested June 16, 2021, for allegedly threatening a teen...
Topeka man arrested for threatening teen, adult with gun

Latest News

Fort Riley Elementary School
USD 475 recognized for maintaining in-person classes
FILE - Governor's Mansion, Cedar Crest
Permanent fence installed around Kansas governor’s mansion
Denise Wall, stands in her home Friday, June 18, 2021, in Shawnee, Kan. A judge in Kansas' most...
Kansas judge finds CDC eviction moratorium unenforceable
Live at Five
FILE
KDHE requires COVID-19 tests in adult care facilities