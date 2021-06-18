Advertisement

Man stabbed multiple times in abdomen early Friday morning in Topeka

(Phil Anderson)
By Alyssa Willetts
Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department said a man was stabbed multiple times early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of South Topeka Blvd. just after 2 a.m. on a report of a stabbing.

They found a man with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. Police said the victim told officers the stabbing happened in the 300 block of SW 29th, but his only description of the suspect was that it was a man.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

TPD said no arrests have been made at this time.

We will update this story as more details become available.

