KU awarded grant for minority Alzheimer’s disease research

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has been awarded a grant to research Alzheimer’s disease in minority populations, which have been underrepresented.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the National Institutes of Health has awarded the University of Kanas will an over $1.1 million grant to develop a better understanding of Alzheimer’s progression in minority populations by evaluating various biomarkers, an underrepresented group in Alzheimer’s research.

“Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease affecting an estimated 54,000 Kansans and 6 million Americans,” said Senator Marshall. “But we have hope. After decades of attempts, the FDA recently granted accelerated approval for the first and only Alzheimer’s disease treatment. I applaud our innovators for being leaders in medical research and the University of Kansas for their contribution in this fight.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the project is funded by the National Institute of Aging and will help researchers at KU evaluate various minority populations to develop a better understanding of disease progression by evaluating biomarkers in these groups, which can help doctors better detect the disease in earlier stages, monitor responses to treatment and measure how a person’s health conditions can change over time. He said this work builds upon KU’s extensive research in studying mitochondria dysfunction, which can lead to improved Alzheimer’s diagnostic and treatment plans. In total, he said KU received $1,123,467 for the project, which will run through May 2024.

Marshall said it is estimated that Alzheimer’s and other dementias will kill one in three seniors and kill more than breast and prostate cancer combined. Additionally, he said the disease will cost the economy over $300 billion in 2021. Without groundbreaking therapies, he said by 2050, the costs are expected to reach $1.1 trillion. Medicare and Medicaid will be responsible for the majority of these healthcare costs.

According to Marshall, the project was funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.