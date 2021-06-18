KDHE requires COVID-19 tests in adult care facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Adult care facilities will continue to be required to test for COVID-19, even after the state disaster declaration has expired.

Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, June 18, she ordered Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman to issue an order to require COVID-19 testing in all adult care facilities throughout Kansas, starting the same day. She said state-licensed adult care facilities were not required to continue testing for staff or residents following the expiration of the state’s disaster declaration.

“We have a responsibility to protect Kansans most vulnerable to COVID-19 – and that includes those working and living in adult care homes, which have been some of the hardest-hit populations,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While we work to get Kansans vaccinated – we’ll continue to take these commonsense measures to keep our communities safe and healthy.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the State Health Officer has the authority to issue health orders as medically necessary. Under this order, she said vaccinated staff members at adult care facilities will not be required to get tested. She said the state strongly encourages every employee to get vaccinated to ensure the health and safety of the community.

“This order ensures that vulnerable populations in Kansas’ adult care facilities continue to receive the testing needed to continue combatting COVID-19,” KDHE Secretary Norman said.

Gov. Kelly said the health order will align with testing protocols for adult care facilities that fall under the state’s jurisdiction with facilities regulated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines. She said the order has no effect on facility visitation policies.

“Screening, testing, vaccination and good infection control all remain critical to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “Dr. Norman’s order is important to maintain the health and wellbeing of residents and other staff members who work in long-term care and the tremendous progress we’ve made in reducing the number of people sick with COVID-19 and the number of facilities with active outbreaks.”

The order will be effective immediately and will remain in effect until otherwise modified or rescinded.

