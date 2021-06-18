Advertisement

Kansas game wardens: Panther spotted at Cheney Lake’s Party Cove ‘not real’

Game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism (KDWPT) said on Friday...
Game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism (KDWPT) said on Friday that panther spotted on top of a restroom at Cheney Lake's Party Cove is not real.(Cheney Lake Party Cove)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
CHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - There have been a lot of “sightings” across Kansas lately - the latest a “black mountain lion” at Cheney Lake.

The Cheney Lake Party Cove Facebook shared two photos on June 13 with the caption, “Spotted at Cheney Lake... The ever so elusive black mountain lion looking for it’s next meal.” The post received more than 1,000 shares.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism - Game Wardens responded Friday morning stating that the animal was not real, but a stuffed animal.

Keeping up with the joke, Cheney Lake Party Cove said lakegoers should, “Be on the lookout for more STUFFED animals as we heard Sasquatch is Roaming Around.

We officially made the Kansas Wildlife Parks & Tourism GAME WARDENS Fb page 🤘 Be on the lookout for more STUFFED animals as we heard Sasquatch is Roaming Around 👀👀

Posted by Cheney Lake Party Cove on Friday, June 18, 2021

