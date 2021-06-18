Advertisement

Kansas Ave. closes south of Downtown Topeka after fatal motorcycle accident

14th and Kansas Ave.
14th and Kansas Ave.(wibw)
By Chris Fisher and Sarah Motter
Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A person has died after a motorcycle collided with an occupied vehicle and then hit another on 14th and Kansas Ave.

The Topeka Police Department says it was called to the area of 14th and Kansas Ave. on Friday at 2:51 p.m. with reports of a fatality accident.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, a fire was ignited in one of the vehicles.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, but their identity was being withheld at this time.

Officials say to avoid the area as Kansas Ave. between 14th & 15th streets are closed while officers investigate the accident.

This is a developing story.

