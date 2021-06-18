K-State’s Miguel to represent Angola at FIBA Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament

BARCELONA (WIBW) - Sitting in a hotel room in Barcelona, Selton Miguel’s K-State teammates — his brothers, he calls them — have been flooding his phone from halfway across the world.

“They always keep sending me messages: ‘Stay locked in, keep hooping, keep working hard. You were made for this,’” Miguel said.

The sophomore will take the court for his home country of Angola at the FIBA Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Lithuania later this month.

“I’ve been working hard my whole life for this,” he said.

Miguel is the youngest player on the team and the only one still in college — but his freshman year in Manhattan has him confident he’s ready.

“I really gotta trust in myself and do me,” Miguel said. “I feel like Kansas State really prepared me for this opportunity good because the practices we have at Kansas State are like the same intensity. I got even stronger at K-State.”

As a true freshman last season, Miguel ranked third at K-State in total assists (64), fifth in points per game (7.2) and seventh in rebounds per game (3.1). He also averaged the fourth-most minutes per contest at 27.5.

He’ll shift from a perimeter player for the Wildcats to running point for Angola.

“I’m really good at creating for others, but at the same time I can score the ball,” he said. “This year at Kansas State we had Nijel (Pack), so I really wasn’t really with the ball but at the same time I was creating for my teammates. There’s some games I was giving seven, nine assists, but at the same time I was off the ball.”

Angola will take on Poland June 29, then face Slovenia the next day.

“It’s a blessing,” Miguel said. “It means like everything I really worked for, now is the time to show what I really can do to the world. Just take step by step.”

