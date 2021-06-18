Juneteenth Events
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Juneteenth was made a national holiday on Thursday, June 17. Here are some events happening in and around Topeka to celebrate the holiday.
Friday
- Juneteenth Commemoration with Kansas AG’s Office - Memorial Hall, second-floor auditorium, 120 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.
- Juneteenth Youth Talent Show and Concert - Evergy Plaza, 630 S Kansas Ave., Topeka, 5:30 - 9 p.m.
Saturday
- United in History and Hope Community Walk - Begins at Longs Park, 17th St. and Martin Luther King Dr., Manhattan, 9:45 a.m.
- Douglass Activity Center Mural Unveiling - Frederick Douglass Recreation Complex, 925 Yuma, Manhattan, 10:30 a.m.
- Just a Taste of Barbeque - Frederick Douglass Recreation Complex, 925 Yuma, Manhattan, 11 a.m.
- Emporia Juneteenth Celebration - Eastside Memorial Park, Emporia, 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration - Hillcrest Community Center and Park, 1800 SE 21st St., Topeka, 12 - 10 p.m.
Sunday
- Selma airs on Channel 13 at 7 p.m. - In March of 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. led thousands of Americans on a political march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. State and local police and white supremacists beat protesters on what was called Bloody Sunday, March 7. Civil Rights marchers joined Dr. King on the 54-mile march and an estimated 25,000 people descended on the state capitol in Montgomery. Those events directly led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
