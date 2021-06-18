Juneteenth Events

Selma airs on Channel 13 at 7 p.m. - In March of 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. led thousands of Americans on a political march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. State and local police and white supremacists beat protesters on what was called Bloody Sunday, March 7. Civil Rights marchers joined Dr. King on the 54-mile march and an estimated 25,000 people descended on the state capitol in Montgomery. Those events directly led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.