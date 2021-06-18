Advertisement

Junction City Animal Shelter director updates Optimist Club on services offered

( L-R ) Breakfast Optimist Club President Don Manley and Geary County Animal Shelter Director Vanessa Gray.
( L-R ) Breakfast Optimist Club President Don Manley and Geary County Animal Shelter Director Vanessa Gray.(JC Post)
By JC Post
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Vanessa Gray, Director of the Junction City Animal Shelter was the guest speaker for the JC Breakfast Optimist Club this week. Vanessa has been in that position since 2017. She likes her work and the people with whom she works, but “it is hard when animals are brought in having been treated cruelly or neglected.”

Geary County Animal Shelter Director Vanessa Gray spoke to the Breakfast Optimist Club about a program that has been beneficial in the control of feral cats is called the Trap, Neuter, Release (TNR) program. “When a feral cat is picked up by the JCPD Animal Control, the cat is taken to the Kansas State University Veterinary Department where the cat is neutered, their ears are tipped and then the cat is brought back to Junction City and released into the community where the cat was found. These cats are wild animals and do not do well when they are caged.”

Vanessa also shared that “programs for local school children have been down because of the COVID restrictions. In fact, they are still only open by appointment”, she said.

“The Animal Shelter has had space added for isolation of cats who come in ill and an exam room. There is now a playground for dogs to run and play and time set for children to read stories to cats. The cats love to be read to”, Vanessa told the Optimist Club members.

Other services provided include vaccinations as low as $10.00, food for animals, low-cost microchipping, and an adoption program. Volunteers are needed. The contact information is 785-238-1359

