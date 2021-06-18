Harveyville man arrested for interference with parental custody

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old from Harveyville has been arrested for interference with parental custody when a 15-year-old girl was found at his home on Friday.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Trayton R. Metzger, 20, of Harveyville, is in custody and faces a felony charge of interference with parental custody after an incident in the 6400 block of SE Shadden Rd.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, June 16, just before 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 6400 block of SE Shadden Rd. with reports of a 15-year-old girl that had run away from home. It said multiple resources were used to find the teen in Eskridge on Friday, June 18, with a 20-year-old man.

The Sheriff’s Office said Metzger was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections. It said he also had a warrant out of Wabaunsee Co. and was charged with felony interference with parental custody.

The incident is still under investigation. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a related incident that occurred in Wabaunsee Co.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.