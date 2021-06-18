Advertisement

Harveyville man arrested for interference with parental custody

Trayton Metzger
Trayton Metzger(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old from Harveyville has been arrested for interference with parental custody when a 15-year-old girl was found at his home on Friday.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Trayton R. Metzger, 20, of Harveyville, is in custody and faces a felony charge of interference with parental custody after an incident in the 6400 block of SE Shadden Rd.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, June 16, just before 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 6400 block of SE Shadden Rd. with reports of a 15-year-old girl that had run away from home. It said multiple resources were used to find the teen in Eskridge on Friday, June 18, with a 20-year-old man.

The Sheriff’s Office said Metzger was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections. It said he also had a warrant out of Wabaunsee Co. and was charged with felony interference with parental custody.

The incident is still under investigation. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a related incident that occurred in Wabaunsee Co.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun
Raymond Meyers (left) and Madison Hemelrick (right) were arrested on Wednesday after a...
Two arrested after two-county chase ends in Topeka
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs in early morning house fire
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs from burning home
Car crashes into home in North Topeka
Car crashes into side of home in North Topeka
Stephen L. Pittman, 44, of Topeka was arrested June 16, 2021, for allegedly threatening a teen...
Topeka man arrested for threatening teen, adult with gun

Latest News

James Fetty, John Fetty, Michael Fetty and Sidney Winder were arrested for possession of drugs...
Three males, female arrested for drug possession after search warrant executed in Hiawatha
Junction City Historical Society Building
Geary Co. Historical Society welcomes new director
Scam alert
71-year-old woman lost $7800 in Social Security deception
KU awarded grant for minority Alzheimer’s disease research