Geary Co. Historical Society welcomes new director

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Thomas Kroemer will be the next executive director of the Geary County Historical Society. His hiring was announced by the Society’s Personnel Committee Chair Dr. Ferrell Miller on Friday.

Kroemer currently resides in Delafield, Wisconsin and will move to Junction City in early to mid-July.

Kroemer has a Bachelor of Arts in History degree from the University of Montana and a Master of Arts in Historical Administration from Eastern Illinois University. He has served as a consultant dealing with educational programming, done extensive research, created exhibits, done collections conservation, historic preservation, artifact reproduction, given school tours, conducted seminars and has served with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Field Artillery.

Mr. Kroemer will oversee the four historic sites owned by the Museum and all activities, personnel, and volunteers of the organization. After a transition period with the current Geary County Historical Society Executive Director, Katie Goerl, Thomas will assume the full duties as Director on August 1.

