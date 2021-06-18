Fort Riley to observe Juneteenth Federal holiday on Friday

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The newly approved Juneteenth Federal holiday will be observed on Friday at Fort Riley. All offices on post and many facilities will be closed in recognition of the holiday.

Grant, Estes and 12th Street access control points close on Federal holidays and will be closed Friday. Henry, Ogden and Trooper gates will remain open on their normal schedules. The visitor control center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Army Community Service and Child, Youth and School Services, including the Child Development Centers will be closed Friday. Fitness centers will operate during holiday hours. Spare Time, Warrior Zone, and the equipment checkout center will be open for limited hours. Check the Fort Riley MWR Facebook page for details.

Irwin Army Community Hospital appointments will continue as scheduled.

The Fort Riley Commissary and the Post Exchange will operate during normal hours. Changes in hours at some Exchange facilities can be found on Facebook.com/RileyExchange.

Some offices already scheduled to be closed on Friday will also be closed on Monday.

