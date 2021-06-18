Advertisement

Combat Air Museum receives WWII training plane

Topeka’s Combat Air Museum welcomed a new addition to its collection on Wednesday: a 1941...
Topeka’s Combat Air Museum welcomed a new addition to its collection on Wednesday: a 1941 Vultee BT 13 airplane used to train pilots during World War Two.(Combat Air Museum)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Combat Air Museum welcomed a new addition to its collection on Wednesday: a 1941 Vultee BT 13 airplane used to train pilots during World War Two.

The planes were often sold for scrap metal after the war, Museum Director Kevin Drewelow says. The one donated to the museum belonged to Gerry Sibley, a veteran who lived near Wichita. Sibley used to fly the plane to gatherings at the museum; when he passed away, the plane found a permanent home at Combat Air. “We’re just delighted to have this,” Drewelow said, adding that the plane will most likely be on display during the Thunder Over the Heartland Air Show. For those unable to attend the show, “they can come out to the museum themselves and see it right here,” says Drewelow.

The museum will also be receiving two World War One model planes in July.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun
Raymond Meyers (left) and Madison Hemelrick (right) were arrested on Wednesday after a...
Two arrested after two-county chase ends in Topeka
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs in early morning house fire
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs from burning home
Car crashes into home in North Topeka
Car crashes into side of home in North Topeka
Stephen L. Pittman, 44, of Topeka was arrested June 16, 2021, for allegedly threatening a teen...
Topeka man arrested for threatening teen, adult with gun

Latest News

14th and Kansas Ave.
Kansas Ave. closes south of Downtown Topeka after fatal motorcycle accident
James Fetty, John Fetty, Michael Fetty and Sidney Winder were arrested for possession of drugs...
Three males, female arrested for drug possession after search warrant executed in Hiawatha
Trayton Metzger
Harveyville man arrested for interference with parental custody
Junction City Historical Society Building
Geary Co. Historical Society welcomes new director
Scam alert
71-year-old woman lost $7800 in Social Security deception