Combat Air Museum receives WWII training plane

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Combat Air Museum welcomed a new addition to its collection on Wednesday: a 1941 Vultee BT 13 airplane used to train pilots during World War Two.

The planes were often sold for scrap metal after the war, Museum Director Kevin Drewelow says. The one donated to the museum belonged to Gerry Sibley, a veteran who lived near Wichita. Sibley used to fly the plane to gatherings at the museum; when he passed away, the plane found a permanent home at Combat Air. “We’re just delighted to have this,” Drewelow said, adding that the plane will most likely be on display during the Thunder Over the Heartland Air Show. For those unable to attend the show, “they can come out to the museum themselves and see it right here,” says Drewelow.

The museum will also be receiving two World War One model planes in July.

