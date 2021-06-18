City works to clean up illegally dumped oil

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City crews are working to clean oil illegally dumped down a storm drain, which could impact the Kansas River.

The City of Topeka says on Thursday, June 3, an oil spill was reported to the City of Topeka Utilities Department. It said petroleum products were illegally dumped into a stormwater inlet near the intersection of SE 43rd St. and Virginia Ct. Water Pollution Control worked with a Hazardous Material Response Crew to clean up the oil in the storm inlet and stormwater pipes. It said remedial efforts are being conducted to remove impacted vegetation and soil downstream of the channel.

“Due to a quick reporting and a response from City of Topeka Water Pollution and Hazardous Material Response crews the illegal oil was able to be cleaned up quickly and efficiently,” said Interim Utilities Director Braxton Copley. “It is important that our community has a safe environment free of hazardous materials in the water.”

According to the City, disposing oil into a public storm sewer is illegal under the Topeka Municipal Code and section 301 of the Federal Clean Water Act. When stormwater runoff or oil material products enter a storm drain, it ends up in local waterways and eventually the Kansas River if a stormwater drain is not treated or cleaned.

The City said one gallon of oil can possibly contaminate up to one million gallons of water. It spreads a thin layer of oil over the surface of the water, which cuts off oxygen to plants and animals that live in the water. It said soils contaminated with oil create a harmful environment for animals, insects and humans.

If you see illegal discharges that could potentially harm Topeka’s infrastructure and waterways, you can report it by calling the City’s Call Center at 785-368-3111.

