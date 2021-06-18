Advertisement

Car crashes into side of home in North Topeka

Car crashes into home in North Topeka
Car crashes into home in North Topeka(Eric Ives)
By Alyssa Willetts
Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a car crashed into the side of a home with a family inside Friday morning in North Topeka.

Deputies were called to the 3600 block of N. Topeka Blvd. around 8:40 a.m.

Authorities on scene said a woman, possibly in her 80′s, was heading northbound on N. Topeka Blvd. when her vehicle left the road, snapped a utility pole, hit a parked car in the driveway, and then crashed into the side of a home.

They said a family of at least four was inside the home at the time of the crash, but were not hurt.

The driver also did not need any treatment.

Authorities said Evergy came out to the scene and determined the utility pole was not connected to any electricity.

13 NEWS is on scene and reports traffic is being allowed through.

