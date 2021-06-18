Amelia Earhart launches reputation as aviation pioneer 93 years ago on Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ninety-three years ago on Friday, Amelia Earhart, born in Atchison, Kan., took off for her flight as the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean on June 18, 1928.

The Kansas Historical Society says Amelia Earhart was born on July 24, 1897, in Atchison. It said she was inspired to create a home version of a roller coaster when she saw one at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair that tipped the car and passenger over at the edge of a roof and she said it felt “just like flying.”

According to the Society, Earhart took off in the Fokker Friendship on June 18, 1928, which launched her career and established her as an aviation pioneer. As a passenger on the flight, she became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean and wrote of her experience in 20 Hrs. 40 Min., published by George Palmer Putnam, who Earhart married in February of 1931.

NASA says the Fokker Friendship was piloted by Wilmer Stults and Louis Gordon. Earhart was asked to be the first woman to fly across the Atlantic after the continual promotion of women in aviation. After the completion of the flight, she became an international celebrity. It said 45 years after the flight took place, Sally Ride became the first woman to fly to space on June 18, 1983.

The Society said Earhart then set a record for flying solo across the Atlantic in her Lockheed Vega. She flew the 14-hour and 56-minute flight from Newfoundland to Ireland in May of 1932. That year, it said she was elected president of the Ninety-Nines, an organization of woman pilots. She then set even more records: the first woman to fly solo nonstop coast to coast and the first person to solo over the Pacific from Honolulu, Hi., to Oakland, Calif.

On public speaking tours, KSHS said Earhart encouraged women to follow their dreams.

According to KSHS, on March 17, 1837, she began her 29,000-mile flight around the equator with a crew of three: Fred Noonan, Harry Manning and Paul Mantz. She took off from Oakland and headed west to Hawaii, but had difficulty during takeoff in Honolulu and the plane sustained heavy damage. After repairs, it said she and Noonan departed from Miami, Fla., on June 1 and headed east. Around 22,000 miles into the flight, it said they needed to land on June 29, in Lae, New Guinea. On July 2, it said the pair departed for their 2,556-mile flight to Howland Island in the middle of the Pacific, however, they never made it there.

KSHS said the U.S. Coast Guard cutter, Itasca, was assigned to find the plane during this leg of the flight. The plane’s last transmission was received by the Itasca at 8:43 a.m. It said a massive search effort began to find the lost plane. Earhart and Noonan were never found and their disappearance remains a mystery.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.