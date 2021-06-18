All of Kansas at ‘moderate risk’ for West Nile Virus

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday updated its West Nile Risk Level and Surveillance Results to show the entirety of the state at a moderate risk for the mosquito-borne illness.

With the moderate risk, the KDH recommends wearing mosquito replant, wearing long sleeves and long pants when the weather permits, using mosquito netting on baby carriages and playpens and dumping standing water twice weekly.

West Nile Virus, the most common mosquito-borne disease in Kansas and the U.S., is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) explains.

The CDC says there isn’t a vaccine to prevent West Nile Virus, but most people infected do not feel sick.

“About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness,” the CDC says.

The “moderate” risk for West Nile Virus is the second highest level of the five-stage risk that ranges from “Minimal” to “High.”

The KDHE said the risk of West Nile Virus transmission is lower in the spring and rises in the early and midsummer months, usually reaching its peak transmission during July, August and September.

