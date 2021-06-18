AG Schmidt hosts Juneteenth Activist to celebrate new holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Attorney General’s Office hosted an event for Juneteenth on Friday afternoon at Memorial Hall.

Derek Schmidt welcomed guest speaker Richard Mabion, a Vietnam veteran, award-winning entrepreneur, and activist.

“There are people who don’t know what Juneteenth is,” Mabion said. “So, I think it’s good to be able to have a way of being able to celebrate it so that people will continue to learn what it is. You know, future generations need to know what it is. That’s necessary.” Mabion says he’s happy that history is being recognized, and that he’s ready to act for the future.

“We want to be able to have something that’s a stepping stone from something that’s happened in the past, so what, what are we doing about it,” Mabion said. “I want to be able to discuss a way to form unity between the urban communities in Kansas, and the rural communities in Kansas.”

The Attorney General’s Office also hosted a Juneteenth commemoration in 2019 but didn’t last year because of the pandemic.

