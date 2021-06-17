Wednesday’s Child - Oshea and Athena

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re an animal lover, you have a lot in common with our Wednesday’s Children this week.

Tonight, meet Oshea and Athena - two sisters who need a loving, adoptive family.

These girls “love” animals, and are hoping to be adopted by a family who does too!

The oldest sister is Oshea, who’s 11. She hopes to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Oshea also likes to draw, read, swim, ride her bike, play soccer, cook and bake.

She says she’d like to join a family who has kids who are her age or older. Oshea also wants them to quote “love her and want to have her around.”

The other young lady is Athena and she’s 6.

Athena likes to play dress-up, do puzzles, color, sing, ride her bike and play with Play-Doh. Her aspirations will make you smile. She wants to be either a dancer, a unicorn or a cowgirl!

Athena would like for her adoptive mom to be a princess who lets her dress-up in fancy dresses and have fancy hair.

Both girls would do well with a forever family who is patient, loving and highly-structured. Only families in Kansas are being considered at this time.

For more information about Oshea and Athena, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids, log onto their website or check them out on Facebook.

