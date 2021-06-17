Washburn Tech holds final day of camp for high school students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Incoming high school sophomores and juniors had an electrifying last day of camp at Washburn Tech on Thursday.

The students capped off their week of camp with a light bulb experiment demonstration by electrical instructor Chris Mullins. Campers also learned about the difference between AC and DC currents, how to practice safety with electricity, and even got to build lamps to give their dads for Father’s Day.

Mullins says the camp provides students the opportunity to learn more about what classes Washburn Tech offers and decide whether they want to attend the school after graduation. If they don’t want to wait until college, Mullins says they can start taking Tech classes as early as junior high school, for “extremely less than what they could as post-secondary students, and that’s an advantage we want them to take, and this summer camp helps so much.”

