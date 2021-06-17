Walmart pledges $28.5K to Kansas organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart has pledged $28,500 to Kansas organizations that focus on health and wellness.

Walmart says on Friday, June 18, Neighborhood Markets nationwide will help people live better by pledging over $1 million to local organizations that support health and wellness in their communities. It said $28,500 of that has been earmarked for Kansas organizations. It said the day of giving is its Health and Wellness Giving Day with a focus on health and the wellbeing of residents that live, work and shop in Walmart stores.

According to Walmart, the following organizations will receive grants:

Wichita Children’s Home - $20,000

Wyatt the Warrior Foundation - $1,000

Leave a Legacy Foundation - $1,000

Wheels of Hope - $1,000

Victory in The Valley - $1,500

Rainbows United Wichita - $1,000

ABC Pregnancy Care Center - $1,000

Aging Well - $1,000

Vet to Vet - $1,000

“With the pharmacy team’s efforts to curb the pandemic, our connection between the community and our pharmacies has not only remained open and strong, but has expanded,” said Marques Hunter, Regional Health and Wellness Director at Walmart. “Our Annual Health and Wellness Day of Giving provides a way for our Walmart family to give back to the local organizations that provide vital services throughout our community.”

Walmart said serving communities lies at the heart of its mission to save people money and help them live better by providing convenient, omnichannel access to affordable food and other essential items and service every day. It said it aims to create value and strengthen communities in various ways, including supporting local organizations and causes that matter to customers.

For more information on Walmart’s health and wellness initiatives, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.