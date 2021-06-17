University of Kansas drops controversial dismissal policy

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas does not plan to use a policy that would have made it easier to suspend tenure protections, Chancellor Douglas Girod said Thursday.

Girod told the Kansas Board of Regents he was confident the university will not have to suspend tenure at any of its campuses in response to financial concerns, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

The regents approved the policy in January to help universities address financial problems caused in part by the coronavirus pandemic. All five of the state’s other public universities immediately said they would not use the policy.

Faculty members and others at Kansas strongly criticized the university for considering suspending tenure.

Girod said Thursday that Kansas has a better understanding of its financial situation and believes that one-time federal funding will help address financial strains that led the university to consider using the policy.

