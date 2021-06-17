Two arrested after two-county chase ends in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two are in the Jackson Co. Jail after a police chase that spanned two counties ended in Topeka.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Raymond Joseph Meyer, 21, of Chanute, and Madison Paige Hemelrick, 22, of Mayetta, were arrested on Wednesday morning after a two-county chase.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a Chevy Cavalier near 1226th and 75 Highway for speeding and a registration violation around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16. It said the vehicle failed to stop and initiated a chase.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit continued through Jackson Co. into NW Shawnee Co. and ended in the City of Topeka. It said a Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft unit was able to follow the vehicle into central Topeka and saw the suspects park their car and enter an apartment building at 1320 SW Polk St.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was able to apprehend Meyer and Hemelrick.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Meyer, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. jail for felony fleeing and eluding, interference with law enforcement, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. It said he also had outstanding warrants out of Shawnee Co. and the City of Topeka.

The Sheriff’s Office also said the passenger, Hemelrick, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for interference with law enforcement, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Hoyt Police Department and Topeka Police Department all helped with the incident.

