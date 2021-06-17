TSgt Wesley Kubie laid to rest Thursday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Technical Sergeant Wesley “Wes” Kubie, who was killed in a military vehicle accident in early June, was laid to rest Thursday morning.

A large crowd attended memorial services for TSgt Kubie at Mt. Hope cemetery this morning.

30-year-old technical sergeant TSgt Kubie was killed in a training accident at the Smoky Hill National Guard range on June 8th.

Kubie was a staff sergeant at the time of his death and received the promotion to technical sergeant posthumously.

The Mount Hope Chapel was lined with American flags for the family and friends of TSgt Kubie.

After the inside services, a procession followed TSgt Kubie to the burial site, where a 7-person honor guard filed a 21-shot salute in honor of his service. TSgt Kubie’s Kansas Air National Guard unit deployed to Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021. He was assigned to the 284th Air Support Squadron, of the 184th Wing of the Air Guard. He was Joint Terminal Air Controller Instructor with the air guard. A JTAC airman is a specialist embedded with Army and Marine units and who directs combat close air support on the front lines of military operations.

TSgt Kubie was training at the Air National Guard Smoky Hill range when involved in a Humvee rollover accident. Two other air guardsmen were injured in that accident.

TSgt Kubie was honored with a missing man flyover of Air Force A-10 Warthog Aircraft.

