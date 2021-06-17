Topeka to receive $760K for Cost Share project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka will receive $760,000 to extend the 8th Ave. bikeway route.

Governor Laura Kelly says she wants to congratulate the City of Topeka for its acceptance of $763,000 in Cost Share funds. She said the money will be used to extend the 8th Ave. bikeway route from Topeka Blvd. to SE Madison St.

“Congratulations to the City of Topeka for receiving $763,000 in the latest round of Cost Share funding,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “By working with our local partners to invest in our communities, our Cost Share program is improving road safety, mobility, and helping recruit new families and businesses to our state. This project is proof that when we work together to make smart, innovative investments in our foundation, all Kansans see results.”

According to Gov. Kelly, a component of her administration’s 10-year, bipartisan transportation plan, the Cost Share program is meant to help rural and urban areas advance transportation projects to improve safety, support job retention and growth, relieve congestion and improve access and mobility. She said Topeka was one of 30 transportation construction projects chosen for the Spring 2021 Cost Share recipients.

Topeka’s Transportation Planner, Taylor Wolfe, said the project will help complete Topeka’s east-to-west bike connection.

“We are really excited,” said Wolfe. “Topeka continues to change, and this will help connect the community to downtown and bring other modes of transportation besides vehicles.”

Gov. Kelly said the project will include lane reductions to make room for the bike lane, mill and overlay and signal modifications.

Demand for Cost Share transportation money is in high demand. Michelle Needham, Economic Development Programs Manager for KDOT, said 117 communities requested over $103 million for the fourth round of the program.

“KDOT was impressed with how this round of Cost Share projects hit markers for economic development, safety and community support,” said Needham. “Recognizing the need to support economic recovery, KDOT and our Cost Share partners are working collaboratively to expedite delivery on selected projects.”

According to Gov. Kelly, KDOT will invest $21 million in this round of Cost Share with recipients contributing a combined total 50/50 match of $21 million, a total of $42 million in funding through local and state partnerships. She said the agency took advantage of 2020 federal COVID relief funds by doubling the available Cost Share funding for the current round. She said selection criteria was even adjusted to consider hardships caused by the pandemic and points were added to communities that endured above-average economic loss.

To see the full list of Spring 2021 Cost Share projects, click HERE.

