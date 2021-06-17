Topeka man arrested for threatening teen, adult with gun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in jail after he threatened an adult and a teenager with a gun on Wednesday evening.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Stephen L. Pittman, 44, of Topeka, is in custody and faces aggravated assault and aggravated endangering of a child charges after an incident in the 2300 block of NE 82nd St. on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, June 16, just after 4:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 2300 block of NE 82nd St. It said the caller advised that he and a teenager were threatened with a gun by a man they knew. Deputies arrived on the scene and detectives began an investigation into the incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Pittman was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated endangering a child.

The incident is still under investigation.

Sheriff Brian Hill said he would like to remind residents that violence is never the answer and to always handle firearms safely and responsibly.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.