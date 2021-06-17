Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for threatening teen, adult with gun

Stephen L. Pittman, 44, of Topeka was arrested June 16, 2021, for allegedly threatening a teen...
Stephen L. Pittman, 44, of Topeka was arrested June 16, 2021, for allegedly threatening a teen with a gun.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in jail after he threatened an adult and a teenager with a gun on Wednesday evening.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Stephen L. Pittman, 44, of Topeka, is in custody and faces aggravated assault and aggravated endangering of a child charges after an incident in the 2300 block of NE 82nd St. on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, June 16, just after 4:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 2300 block of NE 82nd St. It said the caller advised that he and a teenager were threatened with a gun by a man they knew. Deputies arrived on the scene and detectives began an investigation into the incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Pittman was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated endangering a child.

The incident is still under investigation.

Sheriff Brian Hill said he would like to remind residents that violence is never the answer and to always handle firearms safely and responsibly.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Gov. Kelly launches plan to require unemployed Kansans to signup to receive benefits
Bird Scooters in Topeka
Bird issues ‘no wheel zones’ in Topeka after instances of ‘skid mark graffiti’
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs in early morning house fire
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs from burning home

Latest News

The Kansas Air National Guard identified the airman killed in a Humvee rollover at the Smoky...
TSgt Wesley Kubie laid to rest Thursday morning
Dejuan Yelverton was charged for the murder of DaMya Hudnall after toddlers found his gun and...
Man charged for shooting death of 13-year-old after toddlers find gun
FILE
RCPD asks public to avoid Rebecca Rd., Anderson Ave.
Shawnee Co. to end COVID-19 disaster declaration at end of June
Topeka to receive $760K for Cost Share project