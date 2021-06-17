Topeka hotel celebrates ribbon cutting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Topeka hotel celebrated their recent opening Wednesday night.

The Springfield Suites Hotel welcomed Topeka businesses, organizations, and Chamber members to its ribbon cutting. The hotel actually opened in January, but delayed the ceremony until now due to pandemic precautions.

Topeka’s most recent addition to the hospitality industry brings 85 rooms, a fitness center and pool, and event space big enough for 100-200 guests.

Springhill Suites is located in Wheatfield Village, at 29th and Fairlawn.

