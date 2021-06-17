Advertisement

Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs from burning home

Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs in early morning house fire
Topeka Fire crews rescue dogs in early morning house fire(Eric Ives)
By Alyssa Willetts
Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department safely rescued two dogs from a burning home early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the report of a fire at a two-story home at 1105 SW Western Ave. just after 4:15 a.m.

TFD said firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home.

During their search, crews found two dogs inside the home and safely rescued them.

TFD said the residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Fire officials believe the cause of the blaze was incendiary, but are continuing to investigate.

Crews on scene told 13 NEWS the fire looked to have started on the home’s front porch.

The home suffered $12,000 in damage. $10,000 of that is associated with structural loss and $2,000 in loss of contents in the garage.

