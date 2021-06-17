Advertisement

State Fire Marshall arrests man for attempted arson, aggravated assault

Carl Lester, 53, of Topeka was arrested in connection to an incident involving an attempted...
Carl Lester, 53, of Topeka was arrested in connection to an incident involving an attempted arson.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 53-year-old man was arrested after allegedly pouring lighter fluid all over a Topeka apartment on Wednesday morning.

Just before 11:30, the Topeka Fire Department responded to reports of a person squirting lighter fluid in a domestic situation at the Jackson Tower Apartments. When fire crews arrived, they found that the apartment was evacuated, but there was no fire.

The incident commander on the scene requested an investigator, and the Kansas State Fire Marshall responded. After interviewing the victim and collecting evidence, it was determined there was enough probable cause to arrest Carl Lester for Attempted Aggravated Arson and Aggravated Assault.

Lester was found later in the day, arrested, and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka seven-year-old runs fastest 100m dash in the country this season
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Topeka home a total loss after early morning fire
Gov. Kelly launches plan to require unemployed Kansans to signup to receive benefits
Bird Scooters in Topeka
Bird issues ‘no wheel zones’ in Topeka after instances of ‘skid mark graffiti’
Hwy 75 between BETO Junction and Olivet exit. (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Hwy 75 reduced to single-lane due to road damage

Latest News

FILE
Greater Topeka Chamber earns 5-Star accreditation
FILE
Johnson County officials warn of sewage in Tomahawk Creek
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders...
Justice Dept.: Missouri governor can’t void federal gun laws
Johnathan Enquist was arrested June 15th for Attempted Aggravated Arson.
Man arrested for attempted arson at Topeka home