State Fire Marshall arrests man for attempted arson, aggravated assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 53-year-old man was arrested after allegedly pouring lighter fluid all over a Topeka apartment on Wednesday morning.

Just before 11:30, the Topeka Fire Department responded to reports of a person squirting lighter fluid in a domestic situation at the Jackson Tower Apartments. When fire crews arrived, they found that the apartment was evacuated, but there was no fire.

The incident commander on the scene requested an investigator, and the Kansas State Fire Marshall responded. After interviewing the victim and collecting evidence, it was determined there was enough probable cause to arrest Carl Lester for Attempted Aggravated Arson and Aggravated Assault.

Lester was found later in the day, arrested, and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

