Shawnee Co. to end COVID-19 disaster declaration at end of June

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co.’s local emergency disaster declaration will expire at the end of the month.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners accepted the recommendation of Emergency Management and the county’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery team to allow the declaration to end on June 30 at 11:59 pm.

The disaster declaration has been in effect since March 18, 2020.

The end of the declaration is boosting confidence.

“Really, it’s just an indication that at this point in time we don’t feel the need to extend that declaration any further which would allow us access to certain Federal monies and things related to that,” said County Counselor Jim Crowl.

“We have the resources at this point in time to deal with the situation that we have.”

County officials believe the virus is at a manageable level and they’ll be watching the virus closely for any future spikes in cases.

“We’ll be okay because we can redeclare a state and deal with it that way as if we had any other emergency a massive tornado or something else a normal state of emergency so to speak,” Crowl said.

“If we continue to see the vaccine rate plateau as we have right now, we’re going to push vaccines and encourage individuals to take the general preventative measures they can while they’re out and about in the community,” said Craig Barnes of the Health Department.

Barnes said the Health Department will become the main overseer of COVID-19 in the county.

“The Health Department will actually end up instituting its own incident command system internally within the health department to continue to manage the response and recovery to COVID-19 as we move into the fall,” he said.

“I think there’s a lot of questions as we move into the fall what this fall will look like not only for COVID-19 but flu and other respiratory viruses.”

As life opens up the Health Department continues to push getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“For individuals, if they have not yet been vaccinated, get vaccinated, vaccines are available across the entire community in a lot of different locations whether that be through the Health Department or through the hospital systems but also pharmacies and other primary care clinics as well,” he said.

“If you have not been vaccinated there are still ample opportunities to get vaccinated.”

Barnes said the Health Department will make plans to provide booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines if it becomes a part of long-term protection from the virus.

Find a vaccine here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.