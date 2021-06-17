Sen. Marshall calls for more funding to Kansas law enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has joined a bipartisan group to call for increased funding of Kansas law enforcement agencies.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined a bipartisan group of his colleagues to call for full funding for the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program.

“As the son of a police chief, I have the utmost respect for our nation’s law enforcement officers,” said Senator Marshall. “For the criminal justice system in my home state of Kansas and across the country to operate effectively, adequate funding must be available. I’m pleased to join this bipartisan effort to ensure the men and women who risk their lives to protect our communities receive the assistance and training they need.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the program is the leading source of criminal justice funding for state, local and tribal governments and gives support for programs related to crime prevention, law enforcement, prosecution, corrections and mental and behavioral health. He said some of the newest programs funded by Byrne JAG are meant to increase officer safety and wellness, as well as teaching de-escalation tactics and the duty to intervene.

Marshall said the letter was sent to the Chair of the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, Jeanne Shaheen, as well as the SEnate Committee on Appropriations. He said the letter was co-signed by Sens. (D-Nev.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), John Cramer (R-N.D.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Jack Reed (D-Del.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Jon Tester (D.-Mont.), John Warner (D-Va.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Angus King (I-Maine), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Mark Kelly (D-N.M.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.