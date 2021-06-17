Scheels All Sports to change policies after woman wins disability lawsuit

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City-area company is changing its policies after allegedly discriminating against a disabled customer.

An 18-year-old student with Down Syndrome claims Scheels All Sports, located in Overland Park, discriminated against after she was denied access to the business’ Ferris wheel because she was not accompanied by an adult, per company policy.

The U-S Justice Department says their policy discriminated against disabled individuals based on speculation and stereotypes.

“Scheels’ former policy and practice was inconsistent with the ADA, which prohibits eligibility criteria that screen out individuals with disabilities from fully and equally enjoying goods and services,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard. “Moreover, any screening policy must be based on legitimate safety requirements, and not on mere speculation, stereotypes, or generalizations about individuals with disabilities.”

Scheels has agreed to change their policy, and pay $1,000 in damages to the plaintiff.

