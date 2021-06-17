Advertisement

Riley Co. offices to close Friday for Juneteenth observence

By Sarah Motter
Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County offices will close on Friday to observe Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Riley County says in a Facebook post that it apologizes for the late notice, but its offices will be closed on Friday, June 18, to observe Juneteenth National Independence Day. It said if residents have an appointment with the department, they need to call to reschedule.

The Riley County Health Department said residents have been warned that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic and screening line will also be closed on Friday. It said if residents have an appointment that needs to be rescheduled, they should call it at 785-565-6560.

